November 18, 2019
Introducing Free Soul Festival in Puerto Vallarta
There are a lot of reasons for travelers to visit Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. It’s a lovely destination with beautiful resorts, friendly people and some of the best sunsets.
A vacation to this area is sure to bring with it relaxation and rejuvenation, but those travelers wanting to take this up a notch should consider attending a yoga retreat.
This year, from November 29 to December 1, Free Soul Festival will take place in this destination. This event will have yoga and meditation masters from all over the world, including Robin Martin, David Kyle and Gerson Frau.
Various types of yoga will be practiced at the event, including SUP Yoga, Vinyasa and Pranayama, and there will be events open to the general public as well as private options.
Certain hotels in the area such as Casa Velas Puerto Vallarta and Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel have exclusive offerings for guests coming to the event.
In addition to yoga and meditation throughout the day, guests of the event can also enjoy concerts and exhibitions with holistic music in the evenings.
If this sounds like something you’d enjoy, register now so you can take in a much needed deep breath as well as the sound of the waves.
Check out the Visit Puerto Vallarta website to learn more.
