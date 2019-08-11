Cruise Planners Blog | August 11, 2019 4:00 PM ET
Investing in a Premier Travel Franchise
“I didn’t even realize there was an option to consider a travel franchise because I thought travel agencies were brick and mortar—plus, I didn’t realize travel agencies still exist, and are alive and thriving,” explained a Cruise Planners travel advisor, Dave Rodrigues.
He’s right—travel agencies are very much alive and thriving, and becoming a franchise owner is an attainable position for almost anyone. Cruise Planners continues to receive industry awards year after year including Top Low-Cost Franchises, Top Franchise Leaders and Top Innovative Brands.
Travel advisors with Cruise Planners have the flexibility to run a business and still have plenty of time for their families and other activities. They can choose to work part-time or full-time, and all that is needed to get started is a passion for travel and for helping others plan dream vacations.
Working with Cruise Planners allows advisors to book cruises, guided land tours and all-inclusive resorts for travelers in the U.S.
If starting your own travel agency sounds like something you’d be interested in, you can attend a free webinar to get all the details.
