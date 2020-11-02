Funjet Vacations Blog | November 02, 2020 8:00 AM ET
It’s Time to Go Theme Parking
One of the first things that comes to mind when thinking of visiting a theme park is the crowds. That association doesn’t really sit well during the COVID-19 pandemic, when we’re cautioned to stay six feet apart from anyone we don’t live in direct contact with.
However, there are quite a few reasons why this is the perfect time to visit the theme park of your dreams.
Safety Protocols
Face masks, temperature checks, hand sanitizer, social distancing. More precautions and limited capacity means that you can enjoy parks like Universal Orlando and Walt Disney World without huge crowds. An added bonus is contactless tickets, check-in and food service with the Universal Orlando Resort and My Disney Experience apps.
Reservations Are Open!
A last-minute trip to Disney would typically inspire anxiety over whether or not guests will be able to get a hotel reservation. Not any more. Simply pick the day you’d like to visit, and go.
Limited Capacity Means More Fun!
Remember those ridiculously long lines for the teacup rides? They’re practically nonexistent now. Because theme parks are operating on a limited capacity to allow for social distancing, long lines and crushing crowds are a thing of the past.
New Additions
Now is the perfect time for the parks to rejuvenate themselves. With new additions such as Mickey and Minny’s Runway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you can be some of the first people to hop aboard. Have you been wanting to visit the popular Disney’s Galaxy’s Edge since it opened? Now you can, and with fewer crowds and more fun.
