It's Time to Splurge on Travel
After several years of postponing travel, travelers deserve a treat. So why not splurge and upgrade travel for 2023? What is one of the best ways to do so? Arrive in style with Air Canada's Signature Service.
This upgraded cabin experience features priority services and a premium end-to-end travel experience.
Air Canada Signature Service features include fully lie-flat pods, amenity kits, chef-inspired dining in flight and more. However, the first-class experience doesn't start on the airplane but at the airport.
Signature-class customers can enjoy complimentary gourmet dining in the Air Canada Signature Suite, which is available at YYZ and YVR (YVR for select customers). The Signature Suite features sit-down dining from an a la carte menu crafted for Air Canada by chef David Hawksworth. There is also the option to enjoy a quick bite at the bar or at the all-day buffet.
There are an array of priority services that come with Signature Service bookings in addition to the Signature Suite. Guests enjoy Business Class check-in, concierge service, priority security screening and priority boarding.
Signature guests also enjoy complimentary cocktails from Air Canada's onsite mixologists. There is a premium selection of spirits from Diageo and Moët & Chandon champagne.
The Signature Suite was also designed as a place for travelers to relax and avoid the hustle and bustle of the airport. There is ample room for travelers to stretch their legs, find a quiet space to work or take advantage of the concierge service.
In addition, customers traveling in Signature class have access to Maple Leaf Lounges at airports around the world.
The in-flight experience is equal to the airport experience. Travelers will enjoy executive or classic pods with lumbar support, a massage function and a lie-flat seat. Passengers receive a pillow, duvet and mattress pad for additional comfort and an amenity kit as well. A CleanCare+ Kit includes a mask, antiseptic wipes and hand sanitizer.
The Executive Pod is available exclusively on our Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Boeing 777 and the Classic Pod is available on our Airbus A330 aircraft.
Travelers will enjoy hundreds of hours of top-rated entertainment on personal touchscreen monitors with movies, music, television shows, podcasts and audiobooks at their fingertips. Every Business Class booking includes complimentary access to more than 7,000 magazines and newspapers through the PressReader app on customers' mobile devices.
In-flight dining includes dine-on-demand service, an option for an express light meal and a top-notch wine list. Meals include a hot casserole, appetizer, salad, dessert, a bread roll, cheese, and crackers. A hot snack is also served mid-flight. Bar service onboard the aircraft includes bottled water, Perrier, Lavazza coffee, black tea, a range of soft drinks, beer, and red, white, and Laurent-Perrier champagne.
While Signature Service offers a luxurious experience, it is not the only way to upgrade your travel experience. Travelers looking to spread out and relax a bit more on their flights in 2023 can also choose Air Canada's Premium Economy section which provides guests with extra legroom and a larger seat for their journey. Travelers will also enjoy a next-generation entertainment system, a USB port for charging, in-seat power, an adjustable headrest, a pillow, a blanket and an amenity kit for international guests.
Premium Economy guests also receive two free checked bags and priority boarding and baggage handling.
