Fairmont Mayakoba | July 22, 2020 4:42 PM ET
Join Fairmont Mayakoba in Celebrating International Tequila Day
A visit to Mexico is usually filled with lovely traditions and tasty food and drinks—a favorite being tequila. As International Tequila Day approaches, Fairmont Mayakoba is sharing a favorite tequila-based drink you can try making at home.
During a stay at this resort, you’ll find a number of different cocktails to choose from, but the Habanero Margarita is a crowd-pleaser. For a spicy, refreshing drink, follow this recipe:
Ingredients
—1oz 100 percent Agave Tequila Reposado
—1oz 100 percent Agave Tequila Reposado Habanero Infused (Use one fresh habanero the size of a large strawberry. Slice it quartered, then add to 1 bottle of Reposado tequila. Let rest for 24 hours. Tequila is ready for use.)
—1oz Fresh Lime Juice
—.75oz Agave Nectar (Using a similar ratio in making simple syrup does the same with agave nectar. One part agave nectar (16oz), 1 part water (16oz). Feel free to add the zest of 2 limes and 1 orange to the syrup for added flavor.)
—Garnish: Orange Peel and Half Salted Rim
—Glassware: Double Old Fashioned 12oz
How to Make It
—Step One: Rim the glass with salt by taking a lime wedge and rubbing the outside of the lip of the glass. Then by using a plate with kosher salt, press the rim of the glass to the salt. Salt half the side.
—Step Two: Add all ingredients into a shaker tin then shake vigorously for 5 seconds. Strain over fresh ice into a salt-rimmed glass then garnish with orange peel.
To watch a video of the drink being made, click here. Give it a try this Friday, July 24 for International Tequila Day.
