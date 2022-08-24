Melia Hotels International Blog | August 24, 2022 6:00 AM ET
Join Meliá Pro for Travel Professionals
Meliá Hotels International is encouraging travel advisors to go pro with Meliá PRO.
The professional platform provides travel advisors access to flexible and profitable bookings that create an advantage for them and their clients all while providing the information that they need without having to wait.
Meliá PRO enables advisors to manage their professional activity and enjoy benefits, instant commissions and special rates.
Travel advisors get their commission instantly by paying net rates directly with Meliá PRO.
There is also a lowest price guarantee and booking is available online 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Meliá PRO also provides real-time availability and a help desk is available around the clock.
Travel advisors are enjoying the platform and the access it provides.
"I can only reaffirm that, after its renovation and continuous process of improvement, it is indispensable for me because of its large number of hotels and destinations," Laura de la Fuente of BESTOURS VIAJES, told Meliá.
David Domínguez of BMC Travel said: "I am very happy with the new image change in your Meliá Pro Website, the conditions are great, and the visualization and management of it is very easy and intuitive."
More Melia Hotels International, Europe
More by Melia Hotels International Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS