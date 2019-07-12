Funjet Vacations Blog | July 12, 2019 4:00 PM ET
Keeping Your Kids Busy During a Trip to Hard Rock
Swimming in the pools and playing in the sand on vacation—all day—is not always for every kid. It’s fun for a while, but sometimes kids either get to the point where have had too much sun or get bored of the same thing over and over again.
Sometimes this means they need a nap or some downtime in the hotel room, and other times it means they need to try something new. Whether it’s a new area to hang out in or a new activity, try to make sure you’re switching things up each day so your children can continue to make lasting vacation memories.
Funjet Vacations shares how children can stay busy during a stay at All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels. In fall of 2017, Hard Rock introduced Woodward Riviera Maya. It’s an adventure sports center with activities such as BMX biking, skateboarding, parkour, gymnastics and so much more. This is a great place for families to find an adrenaline rush.
In addition, there is the KIDZ BOP Experience at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana and Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya during select dates. The Pop Star lounge is available for children six to 12 years old. Here kids can work with a tour manager and create a band name, design an album cover and learn a new dance move or two.
For families who enjoy the water but need a new place to make a splash, the Rockaway Bay Aquatic Park is available at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. It has high-speed slights, kids slides and a poolside snack bar. All this is available to families during a stay at All-Inclusive Hard Rock Resorts.
