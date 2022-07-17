La Casa de La Playa Blog | July 15, 2022 11:00 PM ET
La Casa de La Playa Delivers Culinary Adventures
At La Casa de La Playa, a boutique resort in the heart of the Riviera Maya, Mexico, travelers enjoy endless pampering, tailor-made activities and a bounty of different cuisines.
Travelers' culinary journeys at the resort take them around Mexico and beyond. Visitors will find everything from comfort food to multi-course meals delivered by handpicked culinary experts and world-renowned chefs.
Tuch de Luna inspires the tastebuds with the flavors of Mexico, masterfully conceptualized by Chef Martha Ortiz. The dishes tell stories through vibrant colors and contrasting flavors, both lyrical and feminine. With a menu of culinary options that are elegant, subtle and artistic, exalting the flavors of Mexico.
Ortiz is a renowned Celebrity chef on the international gourmet scene and is recognized as one of the top 100 most influential personalities in Mexico by Grupo Expansión.
When dining at Estero, guests are immersed in the culinary traditions of Mexico and Peru, blended expertly by Chef Virgilio Martinez.
Dishes are thoughtful, respectful and innovative, touching on flavors from the coasts of the Caribbean to the unexplored Amazon jungle and Andes Mountain.
Martinez' restaurant Central has been named “Greatest Restaurant in Latin America 2013-2021” in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants ranking.
Centli offers up cuisine from the south of Mexico. The restaurant is a celebration of dining experiences from Chiapas, Tabasco, Veracruz and Hidalgo and pays tribute to the cornfield and its main ingredient: corn, the heartbeat of Mexico.
The menu was created by the Rivera-Rio brothers, featured in the Mexico Dining Guide and in the Gourmet Awards, Millesime-GNP and S. Pellegrino awards.
The culinary ideations of the Rivera-Rio brothers are also featured at Lumbre, which highlights the cuisine of northern Mexico. The distinct taste of smoke is the common denominator in this culinary journey that covers all cooking styles from the Huasteca to Sonora and, of course, delicacies from the coasts of northern Mexico.
