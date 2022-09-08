Last updated: 08:00 PM ET, Thu September 08 2022

La Casa de La Playa Wins World Travel Award

The view from the double terrace and pool of the Presidential Suite. (photo via La Casa de la Playa)

La Casa de La Playa has been honored with a World Travel Award for Mexico’s Leading Boutique Hotel alongside sister resort Hotel Xcaret Art and Xcaret park.

World Travel Awards serves to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry.

“We are thrilled for Hotel Xcaret Arte, La Casa de la Playa, and Xcaret to be recognized by the global awards organization for the first time as it is a testament to the high level of excellence we strive to offer at our hotels and parks,” said Francisco Gutiérrez, Chief Xcaret Hotels Officer. “Both adults-only properties feature eco-integrated and sustainably led architecture and are an homage to Mexican culture, its artisans, its gastronomy, its richness, and its cultural heritage. We look forward to sharing our love for Mexico with those who turn to World Travel Awards for inspiration on where to visit next.”

The event honoring the property took place at Sandals Montego Bay on August 31, 2022. The celebration started with a cocktail party and then continued with the gala dinner and ceremony.

The event was the first in a series of events around the world honoring some of the best of the best in the travel industry.

Tuch de La Luna at La Casa de La Playa
Tuch de La Luna at La Casa de La Playa (photo courtesy La Casa de La Playa)

La Casa de La Playa is a boutique hotel in the Riviera Maya, Mexico. It offers 63 oceanfront suites and visitors as well as the opportunity to experience a number of activities at the visitors staying at the Grupo Xcaret parks as well as wine and dining experiences by celebrity chefs.

