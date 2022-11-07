La Coleccion Resorts Blog | November 07, 2022 7:38 PM ET
La Colección Resorts Honored With Travvy Awards
La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana was honored with Travvy Awards at a ceremony in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
The resort collection, which includes distinctive brands such as Live Aqua Resorts, Grand Fiesta Americana Hotels & Resorts, Fiesta Americana Hotels & Resorts and The Explorean by Fiesta Americana showcases some of the best of Mexico.
At the Travvy Awards, which took place during the Cruise World conference on November 2-4, 2022, Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana received the gold award for Best All-Inclusive Luxury Resort - Caribbean.
The Live Aqua brand is a mix of urban and oceanside resorts, and the Punta Cana resort is an adults-only all-inclusive that features top-tier, elegant modern spaces and white-sand beaches, palm trees, turquoise water, a variety of suites and more. It is tucked away on the east coast of the Dominican Republic where an 18-mile-long reef creates calm waters ideal for diving and snorkeling among other activities.
The Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun All-Inclusive Spa Resort received the silver award for Best All-Inclusive Luxury Resort - Mexico.
This exclusive luxury resort offers guests unsurpassed customer service, five restaurants, views of the bay of Isla Mujeres, spacious accommodations and more on one of Mexico's most exclusive beaches.
