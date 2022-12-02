La Coleccion Resorts Blog | December 02, 2022 8:00 AM ET
La Colección Rewards Travel Agents
La Colección Resorts believes travel agents are their truest partners and they offer a range of programs to help them sell successfully. Travel agents working with the resort company can take advantage of education, rewards and incentives targeted just for them with the goal of helping them succeed and beat the expectations of clients.
La Colección Rewards
La Colección Rewards gives travel agents the chance to earn up to $100 in agent cash incentives when booking clients at La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana. In order to earn rewards, travel agents can register or log in to add or register a booking or view hotel bookings.
La Colección Expert
In order to better sell La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana travel agents can participate in La Colección Expert program. The learning modules allow travel agents to develop the skills and access the resources to be a Mexico and Caribbean vacation expert.
Travel Agent Rates
The best way to gain experience with La Colección Resorts is to experience them yourself and that is why the resort brand is happy to offer travel agent rates. In order to gain access to this special pricing, travel agents need to click "Request Our Rates" and send an email requesting a Posadas team member to provide the latest prices, including exclusive travel agent rates.
More La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana, Mexico
More by La Coleccion Resorts Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS