La Coleccion Resorts Blog | April 02, 2021 11:00 AM ET
La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana Reveals Travel Agent Promotion
La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana has been successfully operating hotels and resorts amid the coronavirus pandemic. The resort company puts a high priority on keeping both visitors and staff safe, and it ensures guests have a seamless experience upon arriving at the properties.
“We understand that the travel experience must continue to adapt in this new normal post-pandemic, and at La Colección Resorts our goal is to make it as simple as possible for our guests,” said Enrique Calderon, COO of Posadas Group.
Visitors staying with La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana have access to free COVID-19 antigen tests and a low-cost insurance policy of only $4/night which covers emergency medical treatment for accidents or illnesses including COVID-19. People can feel confident booking with this company.
To show appreciation for its travel advisor partners, La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana is offering a Travel Agents Promotion which benefits both advisors and their clients.
Travel advisors get up to 100 percent cash incentive plus free nights, and they can offer their clients up to 60 percent off, a $50 resort credit or the option for kids to eat, stay and play for free.
Visit www.lacoleccionresorts.com/travelagents/promotions and sign in to get all the details.
