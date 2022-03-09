La Coleccion Resorts Blog | March 07, 2022 9:00 PM ET
La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana Rewards Travel Advisors
La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana knows travel advisors have several options when it comes to choosing a resort to send their clients to. The hotel company cherishes the partnerships it has with agents and is choosing to recognize and reward those agents with cash incentives.
“There is no better way to let you know than remind you all the benefits that you have by becoming our partners, every time that you help us in making the dreams of our travelers come true and recommend resorts from our current portfolio consisting of 32 hotels in 19 destinations,” the company shared in a statement.
The hotel company has properties in Acapulco, Cancun, Chetumal, Cozumel, Cuernavaca, Guadalajara, Los Cabos, Merida, Mexico City, Monterrey, Oaxaca, Puebla, Puerto Vallarta, Querétaro, San Miguel de Allende, San Luis Potosí and Tulum in Mexico and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic under its Live Aqua, Grand Fiesta Americana, Fiesta Americana, The Explorean and Curamoria Collection (coming soon) brands.
Travel advisors will receive the following benefits:
— Get up to $100 Cash Incentive per booking for the La Coleccion hotels
— Get paid the Incentive 30 days after reporting the booking
— Get one free night on double occupancy, redeemable among all LC Beach and Urban Resorts
— Get up to $125 more for Cash Incentive per booking the Live Aqua Punta Cana
All travel advisors need to do is update their profile and add or register a booking. They will then be able to view all their hotel bookings. La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana understands agents have many options for booking their clients, and this is just one way the company shows its appreciation for their partnership.
To learn more about travel advisor benefits, click here.
More La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana, Mexico, Dominican Republic
More by La Coleccion Resorts Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS