La Coleccion Resorts Blog | November 26, 2020 7:00 AM ET
La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana's Romantic Offerings
La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana offers some of the best resorts to plan your romantic getaway.
Whether it be a wedding, a honeymoon, anniversary trip or vow renewal, you’ll be able to find the perfect resort that fits your vacation needs with all-inclusive, adults-only or family-friendly resort options.
For those big events like weddings and vow renewals, you’ll be paired with a romance and celebration expert to help you plan the celebration of your dreams.
Whether it be on the beach or in the rainforest, each resort team will only serve one couple’s event each day, so you know you’re getting personalized, focused treatment.
Also available are romance packages, which have been designed to make embracing the moment, and your loved one, even easier. Some amenities and extra services in these packages include complimentary room upgrades, decorations, private meals and beach cabanas.
For more information, please contact your local travel advisor or visit LaColeccionResorts.com.
More La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana
More by La Coleccion Resorts Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS