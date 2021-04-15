Norwegian Cruise Line Blog | April 15, 2021 9:32 AM ET
Learn About NCL’s Road To Restart Cruising
Norwegian Cruise Line will begin cruising again this summer, to the Caribbean and Greece, but future guests, travel advisors and interested individuals can learn more about the cruise line’s restart with its new docuseries “EMBARK – The Series,” the first episode of which airs today, April 15, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.
The first episode, titled, “Great Cruise Comeback,” focuses on health and safety measures that ensure a safe return to sailing, as well as unscripted conversations with executives, like NCLH’s President and CEO Frank del Rio and NCL’s President and CEO Harry Sommer.
The show will also touch on how the pause on the cruise industry has impacted small businesses and showcase several shipboard crewmembers and entertainers as well as the importance technology plays in providing new contactless measures.
Click here to learn more and to watch the first episode as it airs.
