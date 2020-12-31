Oasis Hotels & Resorts | December 31, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Learn About Oasis Hotels & Resorts' Free Wedding Package
Oasis Hotels & Resorts has beautiful beachfront properties to host your wedding, vow renewal or other special occation. With the Complimentary Wedding Package, you can get even more for less and can customize the rest.
The wedding package is free for up to six guests. Each additional guest is $30 extra per person if they are guests at the hotel, and $50 per person if they are not guests, for up to fifteen guests.
The wedding couple will receive free professional wedding planning services, private VIP check-in and amenities, a room upgrade, special after-wedding breakfast and more.
The ceremony is held in a special location on a terrace, complete with a bouquet and boutonniere made from local flowers and a flower-laden wedding arch. Music is available during the ceremony, too, to make the day even more magical.
Lastly, the reception includes a two-hour reception dinner with a celebration toast and a wedding cake decorated with flowers.
If you're interested in having your wedding at one of Oasis Hotels & Resorts' properties, please contact your travel advisor or send an email to weddings@thetemco.com.
