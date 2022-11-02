Saudi Arabia Blog | November 02, 2022 11:37 PM ET
Learn About Saudi Arabia With the Discover Unexpected Saudi Webinar
Travel advisors looking to expand their destination knowledge and luxury offerings should consider registering for the free Discover Unexpected Saudi webinar for November 22, 2022, where they’ll learn about the exciting destination that opened for leisure tourism in 2019.
Saudi Arabia is home to thousands of years of rich culture and history. Archaeological sites, vibrant Red Sea coral reefs and beaches, lush oases, rugged mountains and cities both ancient and hyper-modern provide a nearly endless opportunity for exploration and cultural immersion, and for a variety of different travelers.
The Discover Unexpected Saudi webinar will be held on November 22, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, in partnership with Travel Weekly and TravelAge West. Advisors can register for free with their first and last names, company information, email and phone number.
Those who attend will learn about the kingdom’s diverse array of travel offerings for a variety of traveler styles, from luxury travel offerings to historical sites, foodie adventures and more. Tailored for travel advisors, the webinar will feature advisor-specific information about how to sell Saudi Arabia to their clients.
For more information about Saudi Arabia, please click here.
