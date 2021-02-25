Cruise Planners Blog | February 25, 2021 2:45 PM ET
Learn More About River Cruising Close To Home
Many travelers are ready to get back out there and explore, but they still want to travel with companies that are putting health and safety first.
Popular trips throughout the past year have included lowkey options such as camping and road-tripping. Travel advisors continue to transition with the times and find new ideas and experiences to present to their clients.
Ralph Williams, a Cruise Planners franchise owner and travel advisor, points out that an ideal vacation option right now is river cruising in the United States.
"If camping or road trips aren't the relaxing and luxurious vacation you had in mind, alternatives such as U.S. river cruises are now taking reservations," said Williams.
He points out the highlights that close-to-home river cruising offers such as both short and long itinerary options, visiting various cities via tour or on your own and plenty of offerings onboard the ships such as local entertainers, lecturers and artisans.
"You get to experience the full sensation of a city up close and personal", Williams explained.
To learn more about close-to-home cruising options and how this might be an ideal vacation opportunity for your clients in the months ahead, visit the Cruise Planners blog.
More Cruise Planners
More by Cruise Planners Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS