Atlas Ocean Voyages Blog | November 17, 2021 4:00 PM ET
Learn To Take In the Fresh Air in Norway
Discovering other cultures, their values and their ways of life is one of the most important reasons why we travel. Norway offers a truly unique culture that is closely connected to its stunning fjords, mountainous peaks and rugged coastlines.
The Danish term hygge has become a term synonymous with the changing weather and a cozy, indoorsy lifestyle. Norwegians have a similar term called kos, but it’s a bit different. Remember those Chicken Soup for the Soul books? Kos is like that.
Kos is not just about being cozy, as its name might suggest, but focuses more on doing what is considered to be good for the soul, which is the simple things in life like fresh air, a crackling fire and some good friends. The term was developed in a time when the locals had a hard time surviving Norway’s harsh winters, so kos is also connected to gratitude, too.
Since kos was developed as a method to prevent what we now call “winter woes” or seasonal depression, it offers a way of acknowledging the changing of the seasons, the darker days and the colder weather, with mindfulness and appreciation. After all, another great Scandinavian saying is, “There’s no such thing as bad weather. Only bad clothes.”
Another great terminology that we can adopt is friluftsliv, the love for outdoors and the idea that adventure can be anything from mountain climbing to a slow meandering walk in a field. This term also conjures up gratitude for the mere presence of being out-of-doors. The term is connected to Norwegian values of respect, equality and humility. As much as a Norwegian believes his neighbor is his equal, so the Norwegian believes that nature is also his neighbor.
