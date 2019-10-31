Railbookers Blog | October 31, 2019 10:48 AM ET
Life Onboard Our 7 Most Popular Trains
Here are seven of our most popular trains that you should put on your travel bucket list.
Known as the “Slowest Express Train in the World,” the Glacier Express has always been an incredible, bucket-list train journey for travelers visiting Switzerland.
This legendary, eight-hour ride slowly weaves more than 150 miles across 291 bridges and through 92 tunnels in the picturesque Swiss Alps from the foot of the Matterhorn in Zermatt to St. Moritz. Passengers will marvel at views of the Oberalp Pass, Rhine Gorge and River, mountain chapels, remote alpine villages and the towering Landwasser Viaduct.
The Flåmsbana
This iconic train journey from Flåm to Myrdal is said to be among the most beautiful in all of Europe. You’ll board the train at Aurlandsfjord, a tributary of the Sognefjord, and travel into the mountains at Myrdal station.
During the one-hour ride (the train travels at a slow speed of 25 mph), the Flåmsbana showcases the stunning landscapes of Western Norway. You’ll see winding fjords, lush valleys, glacial lakes and rivers and quaint Norwegian villages. There’s only one travel class onboard but the views are incredible from either side.
This trip can also be done in reverse starting at Myrdal station, which is reached by train from either Oslo or Bergen.
The timeless glamour and romance of the roaring twenties are alive and well onboard the Belmond’s Venice Simplon-Orient-Express. This journey between London and Venice (or vice versa) takes 24 hours and is actually a journey of two trains.
From London to Folkestone, you’ll ride onboard a historic British Pullman. Then, you’ll board the restored 1920s carriages of the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express from Calais to Venice. It won’t take very long for you to realize the train’s onboard services and experiences to be truly world-class, especially once you’re served your first glass of champagne from your dedicated steward.
As you walk through the carriages, you’ll have the opportunity to go back in time. Each car has been restored to its heyday and features different names and décor, as well as different stories woven into its upholstery. To say you’ll make plenty of memories is an understatement.
Each journey is planned so the train passes the most picturesque scenery during the day. The best stretch? The landscapes between Brennero and Innsbruck are not to be missed! Experience Bar 3674, the social hub of the train, to enjoy signature cocktails while a pianist plays, and make sure to dress up.
Choose from four different cabins: Single Cabin, Twin Cabin, Cabin Suite, or a Grand Suite. The windows in each cabin can be opened so you can take in the fresh air of the countryside and beautiful views. There are no showers in the cabins, with the exception of the Grand Suites.
Jungfraubahn
If you’re planning on traveling to Switzerland and Interlaken is one of your key destinations, why not experience the famous Junfraubahn? It’s one of Switzerland’s most sought-after train rides and the best way to view the spectacular Alps.
Every hour, the Jungfraubahn train connects Kleine Schiedegg with Jungfraujoch, known as the Top of Europe. En route, you’ll climb the north face of the Eiger, traverse the Mönch and scale Jungfrau at an altitude of over 11,000 feet!
The train will stop for five minutes at the Eismeer (Ice Sea) viewing point before continuing its climb. At the summit, you can relax and enjoy Jungfraujoch’s restaurants, coffee shop, post office, souvenir shops, the Sphinx Observatory and observation deck, the ice palace and an open-air ice plateau.
To say the Bernina Express is an extraordinary train ride is an understatement. Taking passengers across the entire gorgeous canton of Graubünden, the Bernina Express features the kind of scenery Switzerland and Italy are known for.
This direct train travels from Chur to Tirano in just four hours. The only factor you need to consider when booking your ticket is the daylight. In summertime, both directions travel during daylight hours. However, in winter, the final stretch of the northbound route is in the dark.
What kind of landscapes will you see? High alpine scenery on the Bernina Pass, a Mediterranean atmosphere in Val Poschiavo and the iconic Brusio Spiral Viaduct. Over the course of 76 miles, the train will cross 196 bridges and travel through 55 tunnels. Much of the journey is also on the Rhaetian Railway, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
For the best views you should sit on the right side of the train going north to south, and the left side in the opposite direction.
Goldenpass Panoramic Line
From Lucerne to Montreaux, the GoldenPass Panoramic Line is a spectacular train adventure—traversing eight lakes, six cantons and three mountain passes onboard three separate trains. Traveling from Lake Lucerne to the vineyards of Lake Geneva, passengers then journey forward via Lake Brienz to Interlaken.
From there, you’ll change onto the BLS regional express train along Lake Thun and through Simmental to Zweisimmen. Travel in style via Gstaad to Montreaux onboard the MOB Panoramic and savor the beautiful landscapes from your window.
Traveling from Vancouver to Halifax, or vice versa, the Canadian carries passengers across the majestic Rockies, quaint towns, passed waterfalls, lake country, vast forests and golden prairie fields. Major city stops along this coast-to-coast adventure include Vancouver, Prince Rupert, Jasper, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec and Halifax.
The journey across Canada by train is easily one of the world’s greatest, most memorable travel experiences. Not only are the landscapes breathtaking, but your moments onboard will be just as unforgettable. It’s the best way to see parts of the country few will ever view in their lifetime.
