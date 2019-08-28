Marigot Bay Resort & Marina | August 28, 2019 4:31 PM ET
Local Flavors in St. Lucia
One of the best things to look forward to during an all-inclusive vacation is the delicious food and drinks. It’s a time for indulging in local favorites, desserts and maybe a few cocktails.
In addition to taking advantage of the complimentary fitness program and sampling the island’s rum selection, visitors to St. Lucia can satisfy their taste buds by tasting the island’s local flavors through various dishes.
A stay at Marigot Bay Resort & Marina provides guests with the opportunity to indulge in plenty of culinary choices with the All-IncLUCIAN package. The chefs at this resort love creating delicious meals which include traditional flavors with a twist.
Visitors can begin each day at The Grill, which is open from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The buffet here includes fishcakes, tropical fruit, freshly baked rolls and much more.
The Hurricane Hole is a great option for lunch, and Chef Klent's chicken roti topped with homemade fruit chutney will have guests coming back day after day. It’s best served with a cold beer.
When dinner time makes its appearance, The Rum Cave is where guests can combine rum and tapas, both made with local ingredients.
When it comes to food, this resort delivers starting bright and early and into the evening.
Click here to learn more.
More Marigot Bay Resort & Marina, St. Lucia
More by Marigot Bay Resort & Marina
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS