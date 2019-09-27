Avalon Waterways Blog | September 27, 2019 10:30 AM ET
Looking Ahead to 2020 Cruising
Most travelers who have been on cruises in the past know they need to book early in order to get their cabin of choice, ideal excursions or to even get on the cruise itself before it sells out.
This means it’s never too early to book a cruise vacation. If the itinerary of interest is available to book, it’s best to reserve it right away.
Whether it’s a traveler cruising solo, a couple celebrating a milestone or a group of friends planning to catch up on board, booking early is always best. Looking ahead to Avalon Waterways’ 2020 cruise vacations, there are some unique itineraries available.
The cruise line is offering a few four-day Danube itineraries that work great for shorter trips or as a pre- or post-adventure in conjunction with a longer European vacation. It begins in Budapest, stops in Bratislava, Melk and Dürnstein and ends in Vienna.
This “A Taste of the Danube” cruise is on Avalon’s newest ship and has various departure dates in May, July, September, October and November.
To top it off, Avalon Waterways is waiving the single supplement fee on some of these itineraries in 2020 to make the cruise more affordable for guests traveling alone.
