Cruise Planners Blog | April 26, 2021 8:00 AM ET
Low-Cost Franchise Opportunity for Travel Advisors
Shortly after Cruise Planners claimed the No. 1 travel franchise spot in Entrepreneur magazine earlier this year, the company was named the No. 3 overall low-cost franchise to own for businesses under $50,000 in Entrepreneur Media’s StartUps issue.
Other brands that made the top five included home cleaning companies and real estate agencies, possibly not as exciting as owning a travel business Michelle Fee, CEO of Cruise Planners, pointed out.
“Travel is more fun, and who doesn’t love to travel? The surge in travel is coming,” Fee stated.
Cruise Planners has always aimed to be a low-cost franchise, but that doesn’t mean it lacks any of the benefits a more expensive one might offer.
The company is currently making it even more cost-effective to invest in a business by offering a one-time franchise fee of $6,995, which is a savings of $4,000. Also, additional incentives are offered to active and retired military, first responders and travel industry professionals.
“Our home-based travel businesses were designed around low-cost overhead, so we have always been low-cost, but we are deepening that value with a limited-time offer by saving $4,000 off,” Fee said. “Now is the best time to invest in a travel franchise to set yourself up to capitalize on the surge of pent-up demand for travel.”
