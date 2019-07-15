Seabourn Blog | July 15, 2019 1:00 PM ET
Luxury and Adventure Combined Through Cruising
Seabourn has always been known as a luxury cruise line throughout its years of existence. This still holds true today, but in 2013, the cruise line also proved to be adventurous.
As the Seabourn Quest ventured to Antarctica with expedition experts onboard, a lecturing program and adventurous excursions available for guests to enjoy, it became one of the most luxurious cruise ships to explore this region.
This experience paved the way for other cruise ships and itineraries, allowing adventure-seekers to have similar experiences elsewhere. Ventures by Seabourn includes activities such as kayaking and hiking and is available on select sailings with Seaborn. Travelers get to enjoy immersive experiences in remote destinations.
As guests’ interests in the Ventures by Seabourn continued to grow, the cruise line realized they need to have more to offer. This led to the announcement of two new expedition ships being built in order to transfer guests to places where other cruise ships aren’t able to go.
One ship will be available in 2021 and the other in 2022, and both will offer adventurous opportunities in remote destinations while still giving cruisers a luxurious onboard experience during their vacation.
