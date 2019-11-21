Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | November 21, 2019 4:00 PM ET
Luxury Resorts in Puerto Vallarta – Riviera Nayarit
From restaurants and bars to hidden beaches and excursions, the Puerto Vallarta – Riviera Nayarit area is filled with luxury. This includes hotels and resorts as well.
Travelers looking for a place to stay with top-notch amenities and excellent service will have no problem finding a resort in this destination. Here are a few to choose from:
Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit
Visitors looking to rejuvenate on vacation will be able to do so with a stay at Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit. In addition to stunning views of both the ocean and the Sierra Madre Mountains, guests are pampered with innovative cuisine and a relaxing beach area, among many other luxuries.
Villa La Estancia Beach Resort & Spa Riviera Nayarit
From first-class service and genuine hospitality to gourmet cuisine and indulgent spa treatments, this resort has everything needed for a deluxe stay in Riviera Nayarit. Located on Banderas Bay, Villa La Estancia Beach Resort & Spa Riviera Nayarit is an excellent choice for travelers in search of a luxurious experience.
Secrets Vallarta Bay Puerto Vallarta
Secrets Vallarta Bay Puerto Vallarta provides guests with a unique location, as it's walking distance to the famous Malecón boardwalk. With this comes access to local restaurants, exciting nightlife and stunning architecture. To enhance the experience, visitors to Secrets Vallarta Bay also have access to the Now Amber Puerto Vallarta located next door.
Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta
Located on an exclusive beach, Las Estacas, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta spoils guests with several ocean views, unique restaurants and lounges and unparalleled service. Visitors to this resort can indulge in a spa treatment at Vitamar Spa, relax on the beach or near the pool and participate in daily activities and entertainment, all in one stay.
