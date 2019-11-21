Last updated: 04:00 PM ET, Thu November 21 2019

Blogs Home | Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog

Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | November 21, 2019 4:00 PM ET

Luxury Resorts in Puerto Vallarta – Riviera Nayarit

Riviera Nayarit
PHOTO: A stunning beach view in Riviera Nayarit. (photo via Riviera Nayarit)

From restaurants and bars to hidden beaches and excursions, the Puerto Vallarta – Riviera Nayarit area is filled with luxury. This includes hotels and resorts as well.

Travelers looking for a place to stay with top-notch amenities and excellent service will have no problem finding a resort in this destination. Here are a few to choose from:

You May Also Like

Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board Culinary Adventures in Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog

Archie Five Restaurants to Try in Puerto Vallarta - Riviera... Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog

Huicholes in Riviera Nayarit A Glimpse Into Riviera Nayarit’s Huichol Festivities Destination & Tourism

Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta is a Haven for Wellness Destination & Tourism

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico Introducing Free Soul Festival in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog

Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit

Visitors looking to rejuvenate on vacation will be able to do so with a stay at Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit. In addition to stunning views of both the ocean and the Sierra Madre Mountains, guests are pampered with innovative cuisine and a relaxing beach area, among many other luxuries.

Villa La Estancia Beach Resort & Spa Riviera Nayarit

From first-class service and genuine hospitality to gourmet cuisine and indulgent spa treatments, this resort has everything needed for a deluxe stay in Riviera Nayarit. Located on Banderas Bay, Villa La Estancia Beach Resort & Spa Riviera Nayarit is an excellent choice for travelers in search of a luxurious experience.

Secrets Vallarta Bay Puerto Vallarta

Secrets Vallarta Bay Puerto Vallarta provides guests with a unique location, as it's walking distance to the famous Malecón boardwalk. With this comes access to local restaurants, exciting nightlife and stunning architecture. To enhance the experience, visitors to Secrets Vallarta Bay also have access to the Now Amber Puerto Vallarta located next door.

Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta

Located on an exclusive beach, Las Estacas, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta spoils guests with several ocean views, unique restaurants and lounges and unparalleled service. Visitors to this resort can indulge in a spa treatment at Vitamar Spa, relax on the beach or near the pool and participate in daily activities and entertainment, all in one stay.

More Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit, Mexico

More by Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS