Majestic Forecast: Sunny With 45 Percent Savings
Thinking about your next vacation? Make it a Majestic one with up to 45 percent savings on bookings for 2023.
Travelers can get the best deals on travel for next year right now. Majestic Resorts offers all-inclusive, five-star beachfront resorts in an intimate adults-only environment, and right now, guests can save on spectacular sunsets, a wonderful tropical climate and tranquility available at any Majestic property.
Resorts are nestled on some of the world's best beaches, including Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic and Costa Mujeres, Mexico. Majestic seamlessly blends its sophisticated designs into the surrounding environment, filled with fantastic tropical flora and native fauna. Guests can enjoy powdery white-sand beaches, incredible coastlines, adults-only clubs, seaside swimming pools, unlimited premium liquor, top-notch cuisine, butler service and more.
There are four properties from which to choose: Majestic Elegance Costa Mujeres, Majestic Mirage Punta Cana - All Suites Resort, Majestic Elegance Punta Cana and Majestic Colonial Punta Cana.
The offer is valid for new reservations made now through October 31, 2022, for travel from December 24, 2022, through December 23, 2023. Minimum three-night stay. Minimum five-night stay during Christmas, New Year's, and Easter week.
