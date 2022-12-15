Jannelly Díaz | December 15, 2022 8:02 PM ET
Majestic Resorts Makes Holiday Gifting Easy
Majestic Resorts is making it easy to give the gift of travel.
Right now travelers can save up to 40 percent off when they book travel this holiday season. For those looking to give and get, book stays from April 1, 2023, and beyond. The offer is valid now through January 6, 2023, for travel through December 23, 2023.
There is a minimum three-night stay and, for Easter week, a minimum five-night stay.
Travelers can stay at any of Majestic Resorts' properties, including its five-star luxury property in Punta Cana. The elegant Majestic Mirage is perched on the sands of Punta Cana’s celebrated Bavaro Beach, catering to clientele who seek the epitome of quality and service in their stays.
Visitors can also choose to stay at the Majestic Elegance Costa Mujeres, situated on the picturesque, white-sand beachfront just a 20-minute drive from Cancun. The resort features a family-friendly section as well as an adults-only club, catering to everyone on your gift list.
