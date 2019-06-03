RIU Hotels & Resorts Blog | June 03, 2019 3:00 PM ET
Making a Splash at RIU Hotels & Resorts
RIU Hotels & Resorts already has numerous options for fun and activities throughout its various properties. These beachfront resorts offer several watersports, large pools, RiuLand for the kids and much more.
Guests of selected properties will now even have more to do with the addition of Splash Water World. The “aquatic entertainment funplex,” as they refer to it as, welcomes RIU guests of all ages, young to old. It’s another exciting way for families to make lasting memories during their vacation.
This state-of-the-art concept has an assortment of slides and water rides ranging from beginner to more thrilling. The younger visitors even have designated areas made just for them, so they can enjoy splashing around at the park at their own speed.
Currently, these parks are located in Punta Cana, Costa Mujeres and Cabo San Lucas. In 2019, there are plans to add parks in Mazatlan and Ocho Rios. The water parks are free for all guests staying at RIU Hotels & Resorts.
Whether it's racing down the slides side-by-side or looping around one of the tunnel slides and popping out at the bottom with a splash, visitors to these parks will have the time of their lives. It’s the perfect place to cool off on a hot vacation day.
