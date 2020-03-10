Marigot Bay Resort & Marina | March 10, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Marigot Bay Chef Wins Director’s Award
Recently, Executive Sous Chef Klent Abel received the Director of Operations’ Award at the Marigot Bay Resort & Marina Staff Awards. His award included a crystal trophy and an all-expenses-paid trip to an ultra-luxury 5-star resort in Antigua.
Abel has been with Marigot Bay Resort & Marina for six years, during which time he incorporated his Saint Lucian heritage into the resort’s cuisine. According to Perle Flavien, Director of Operations at Marigot Bay Resort & Marina, “Klent is so deserving of this award from a personal perspective as well as for the performance of his department. He is by far the most humble leader I have ever come across, a man of few words who works with his team to get the job done, and never takes the credit.”
“The culinary team has maximum respect for Chef Klent, because he is a very hard-working, empathetic leader and amazing team player, who is not afraid to get his hands dirty,” Flavien said.
While Chef Klent admitted that “I was very happy to receive this recognition for all the hard work,” he made a point to thank his kitchen team, with whom he shares the credit.
“I want to thank the Director of Operations for believing in our team. They feel appreciated for all their efforts, which motivates them to put their best foot forward every time,” said the award-winner whose team also walked away with the award for ‘Team of the Year.’
Chef Klent Abel will continue his hard work and dedication to his team at Marigot Bay Resort & Marina. He says that he and his team will keep on the path of progress under the leadership of Director of Culinary, Food and Beverage, Daniel Echasseriau.
