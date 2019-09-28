Marigot Bay Resort & Marina | September 28, 2019 8:00 AM ET
Marigot Bay Resort & Marina Invites Couples to Say I Do in Paradise
During a stay at Marigot Bay Resort & Marina, guests are treated to stunning views of the island of St. Lucia, comfortable accommodations to relax in and personalized service.
It’s a dream location for not only a vacation but a wedding ceremony as well, and the staff understands that each couple has a specific vision in mind when planning this special day—as no two weddings are the same. Couples can rest assured they will be able to bring together the celebration they’ve always dreamed of.
Lisa Samuel, the resort’s wedding coordinator, has a passion for exceeding wedding couples' expectations and wants each event to be an unforgettable experience, as all weddings should be. She goes above and beyond to bring ceremony and reception visions to life.
The island itself provides a romantic setting with lush tropical surroundings and a Caribbean atmosphere, but Marigot Bay Resort & Marina provides the added touch for a remarkable destination wedding.
Some of the wedding packages include special treats such as a couple’s massage. Family and friends attending the wedding can enjoy the All-IncLUCIAN meal plan and the ‘7 Experiences in 7 Days’ promotion to ensure a memorable vacation themselves.
