Marigot Bay Resort & Marina | December 31, 2019 4:00 PM ET
Marigot Bay Resort’s Spa Village Partners With VOYA
There’s nothing better than treating yourself to a relaxing spa treatment during a vacation in paradise. Guests of Marigot Bay Resort & Marina can do just that at the Spa Village located on property.
Recently, the resort announced its new partnership with the award-winning Irish spa brand, VOYA, and now spa-goers can experience organic luxury from the sea.
This brand was founded by a husband and wife team in 2006, and the skincare line uses sustainable seaweed. Products are used for a range of face and body treatments.
Marigot Bay Resort’s spa consultant Tricia-Lee Mouttet Marhue explained, “It was important for us to partner with a company that has a shared vision of values and beliefs, not only in a deep respect for nature but in harnessing its benefits to offer a menu of treatments that deliver restoration, relaxation and results.”
It was an easy decision for her as she “immediately saw a harmony between the Spa Village and the approach adopted by VOYA in the creation of their incredible, highly effective product line.”
Click here to learn more about the partnership.
More Marigot Bay Resort & Marina, St. Lucia
More by Marigot Bay Resort & Marina
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS