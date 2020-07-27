Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | July 27, 2020 5:00 PM ET
Marival Resorts Stands in Solidarity With Healthcare Workers
On Monday, July 20, 2020, Marival Resorts launched the Marival Heroes initiative where it aims to recognize all medical staff who have been at the forefront against COVID-19 in the state of Nayarit and Puerto Vallarta.
Marival Resorts will donate more than 60 stays for hospital and medical center workers who care for patients that display symptoms of the aforementioned disease. The stays will be valid for any of the three properties of the company: Marival Emotions, a family resort; Marival Distinct, all-inclusive luxury experiences; and its newest resort: Marival Armony, located in Punta de Mita.
Through a statement released recently, the company recognized the effort of doctors, nurses, paramedics and all those health professionals who have worked tirelessly to safeguard the health of the community: "They risk their lives every day to contain an unprecedented situation. This is a grain of sand compared to what they deserve, but we believe that small actions are what make a difference”.
The gift certificates will be handed out by each medical center; a process that will be overseen by health authorities. The gift certificates are exclusive for frontline workers who have been in charge of the containment of COVID-19 in the state of Nayarit and Puerto Vallarta.
In addition to this initiative, Marival Resorts launched late last month, a 25 percent discount exclusive for medical staff and health professionals. To redeem the discount, it is required to call the company's reservation center at 1 888 270 4984 and provide proof of employment such as employment verification letter or pay stub. This offer is valid for both national and international travelers.
