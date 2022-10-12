RIU Hotels & Resorts Blog | October 12, 2022 9:00 PM ET
Meet Cancun's Newest Adult's-Only All-Inclusive
Hotel Riu Latino is one of Cancun's newest adults-only all-inclusive resorts.
The new RIU Hotels & Resorts property is located in Condominio Costa Mujeres, Mexico, one of the region's most exclusive neighborhoods.
The resort, which caters only to adults over the age of 18, offers a number of exclusive amenities to its guests, including exclusive 24-hour all-inclusive service, the Splash Water World water park and direct access to the Costa Mujeres beach.
On the property, there are more than 550 modern, spacious and comfortable rooms packed with amenities. There are also a number of dining options for guests, including an American-style buffet that is open for breakfast and features live cooking stations. In addition, there are a number of à la carte eateries, including Italian, Asian and steakhouse restaurants.
Guests are spoiled for choice when it comes to things to do. They can enjoy five outdoor pools--some of which have swim-up bars and in-water loungers. The RIU entertainment team has a full roster of activities and programs that includes nightlife such as shows and a nightclub for dancing. Non-motorized water sports are also on offer, including kayaking, catamaran trips and snorkeling.
Visitors who want to relax can also head to the Renova Spa for a treatment or just a quick trip to the facility's relaxation pools and steam room.
For more information on Riu Latino, visit Riu.com.
