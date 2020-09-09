The Cosmopolitan Blog | September 09, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Meet the Only Vegas VIP Host You’ll Need
There is no denying that a trip to Las Vegas is much more enjoyable when you have a connection that can give you the ins and outs of what to do during your stay.
With The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, guests have access to the only Vegas hook up they’ll ever need.
Rose, the hotel’s “resident mischief-maker and digital concierge,” is an always-evolving chatbot that makes visitors’ time spent in the destination more pleasurable and accessible, and the best part is, she’s only one text away.
Here are five ways Rose can help you during your time spend in Las Vegas:
—Rose Can Get You That Reservation
—Rose Knows Your Identity Details, So You Don’t Have to Remember
—Rose Remembers the Little Things
—Rose Is There to Pick Up After You
—Rose Gives You Peace of Mind
She stands ready to answer your inquisitive test messages at all times, even after you return home. When you’re not spending time in Las Vegas, you can stay up-to-date with her on The Cosmopolitan’s Facebook page.
Click here to learn more about this VIP Vegas host.
