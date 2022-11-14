Melia Hotels International Blog | November 14, 2022 8:00 PM ET
Meliá Builds Its Luxury Brands in Mexico
Meliá Hotels International is adding two new hotels in Mexico that will further the international growth of its luxury brands.
Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts will debut its first hotel in Mexico and ME by Meliá will continue its growth in the country with a second property.
The two new-build properties reinforce the brand's commitment to the region.
The first ME by Meliá, ME Cabo, will be joined by a second property in Guadalajara. ME Guadalajara is expected to open in 2023 and offer 150 rooms and suites, as well as attractive public spaces including a sky pool and an extraordinary rooftop area.
The Gran Meliá is a luxury brand known for its high standards and contemporary interpretation of luxury and Spanish roots. The soon-to-debut Gran Meliá in Rivera Nayarit will join a collection of hotels that Meliá operates in exceptional natural settings. There will be 180 rooms and suites at the resort tucked away along the Pacific Coast.
“The addition of these two new hotels is a major boost to the international growth of our luxury brands, which we will continue to grow in key destinations worldwide,” said Gabriel Escarrer, Executive Vice President and CEO of Meliá Hotels International. “The debut of the Gran Meliá brand in a country with potential for luxury hotels such as Mexico, is a significant milestone, and I am positive that it will be a resounding success”.
The two new hotels will add to the seven hotels already in operation and another three in the process of opening in the Meliá Hotels International portfolio in Mexico.
