Janeen Christoff | August 15, 2022 11:33 AM ET
Meliá Welcomes Gran Meliá Villa Le Blanc Hotel in Menorca
Meliá Hotels International has welcomed its newest property into the fold. The Gran Meliá Villa Le Blanc Hotel was officially inaugurated in Menorca, Spain.
The beachfront property offers 114 rooms and 45 suites and is the first Grand Luxury hotel on the island. The property is also the first carbon-neutral hotel in the region with net-zero emissions.
The hotel is just steps from the sea and offers access to Santo Tomás Beach from its garden. It is intimately entwined with the natural landscape and encompasses part of the Camí de Cavalls trail. Visitors will find high-end cuisine, the latest spa treatments at the Spa by Anne Semonin as well as authentic local experiences that provide a sense of place in Menorca.
The hotel was just opened a few weeks prior to the inaugural ceremony and is owned by Victoria Hotels & Resorts, which is committed to sustainability.
