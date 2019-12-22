ShoreTrips Blog | December 22, 2019 10:35 AM ET
Memorable Experiences in Europe
Heading to Europe without a wish list or itinerary ready yet?
No problem—ShoreTrips has you covered. The tour operator has compiled a list of some of the best European activities to do for a one of a kind vacation.
Beginning with Iceland, this destination has become extremely popular in the past few years.
From museums and attractions to exploring volcanoes and hiking, there is an activity to suit every interest. But for something you won’t soon forget, add a snowmobile tour to the agenda.
Next up is Amsterdam, an ideal spot for multigenerational groups. With plenty of activities, history and artwork, all ages enjoy this place. A must for everyone in the group is a trip to the Anne Frank Museum to learn about the important World War II-era diary.
It’s hard to deny the beauty of the Amalfi Coast, and this is an ideal area to have on your European itinerary.
For something a bit more adventurous than simply taking in the views, consider grabbing your group and hopping on a private speed boat. After the adrenaline-filled ride, you can take in the sunset with drinks and appetizers in town.
Visit the ShoreTrips Blog to see what other unique activities await in Europe.
More ShoreTrips, Iceland, Amsterdam, Amalfi Coast, Europe
More by ShoreTrips Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS