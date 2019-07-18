Crystal Cruises Blog | July 18, 2019 4:00 PM ET
Memorable Moments in Asia
Asia is a unique destination, and it’s filled with several must-sees and must-dos for travelers. Crystal Cruises’ Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity both offer Asia voyages, and the cruise line has insider tips on what to do during your time in port.
Some of the best and most memorable meals while traveling are found on city streets, and street food is available in numerous areas throughout Southeast Asia. Whether you’re in the mood for something spicy and sour or fried and tangy, it’s all available at almost any time of day.
Most travelers enjoy a good shop on vacation and not just the type with common souvenirs you can find in each store. In Asia, shopping lovers will be able to find modern designs as well as handmade, traditional treasures. Stops in Shanghai or Hong Kong should allow you to get your shopping fix.
In addition to eating your way through the streets and shopping for unique items, a hike is something that should definitely be on every traveler's list. There are both urban and rugged options, and all of the treks are sure to take your breath away.
If you have time, choose to take a half-day hike from Shingu up Mount Nachi or a four-hour trek along the Kumano Kodo pilgrimage path at Daimonzaka. You can't go wrong with either one.
