Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen Blog | October 04, 2019 8:00 AM ET
Memorable Moments in Playa del Carmen
Located only one block from Playa del Carmen’s famed 5th Avenue, the Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen provides visitors to this area a comfortable accommodation right in the heart of all the fun.
In addition to enjoying all the local hot spots, guests will also be treated to a pool, a beachfront location and an all-inclusive meal package if interested.
This resort is an ideal spot to host special events such as weddings, company meetings or incentive groups.
Wedding groups both big and small will find spaces that accommodate the group size. Couples can work with the coordinators to ensure they find the perfect spot for a ceremony and reception. There is also a spacious bridal suite for getting ready before the big day.
Companies choosing to host meetings at this hotel will enjoy more than 15,000 square feet of venues both indoors and outdoors. There is a grand ballroom, an internal foyer and breakout rooms that can be set up however needed.
Whether it’s a company-wide meeting or an incentive group, there are plenty of options for treating employees to cocktail hours, catering, nearby excursions and much more. Everyone involved will have memorable moments throughout the stay.
Visit the Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen Resort website to learn more about hosting a special event at this property.
More Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen, Playa del Carmen
More by Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS