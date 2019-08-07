AMResorts Blog | August 07, 2019 8:00 AM ET
Mixing Work and Fun on Your Next Trip
Taking a company retreat is a fun way to change things up, and employees look forward to enjoying some time out of the office. There are several areas throughout Mexico and in the Caribbean that make great spots for business trips, and Dreams Resorts & Spas has resorts scattered throughout these areas.
Part of the AMResorts collection, these properties are excellent places to host groups. They have multi-functional conference facilities that can accommodate both large and small groups, and the group event planners are available to ensure the trip is seamless.
When the work is done for the day, the Dreams Resorts offer beautiful beaches, refreshing pools and plenty of activities for the group to participate in. Employees can choose to relax in the sun, play volleyball on the beach or get a round of golf in at a nearby course.
In addition to the modern accommodations and high-end service, the resorts have a variety of restaurants and bars included in the stay. Companies can also choose to create their very own private event as well, whether it's a cocktail hour or a dinner on the beach.
The resorts have everything needed to have the perfect blend of work and fun on your next trip.
Click here to learn more about company retreats at Dreams Resorts & Spas.
