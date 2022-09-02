American Queen Voyages Blog | September 02, 2022 5:00 PM ET
Movies Come to Life With American Queen Voyages
Movies come to life onboard American Queen Voyages ships.
Guests can gain a deeper perspective of North America through the lens of their favorite movies.
Travel to Memphis with American Queen where "Elvis" comes to life with the shore excursion The Elvis Experience. In Memphis, the tour includes a visit to Graceland, which is more than just the home of the legendary rock superstar. Visitors see Elvis’ clothing and cars, bringing his legacy to life.
Fans of "Field of Dreams" will want to sail with American Queen to Dubuque, Iowa. The Field of Dreams Experience includes a visit to the film's signature farmhouse and baseball diamond, which is located in nearby Dyersville, Iowa.
A trip to Mackinac Island, Michigan is a must for fans of "Somewhere in Time." The famous motion picture, which stars Christopher Reeve and Jane Seymour, was filmed on the island and also used the island's iconic Grand Hotel. American Queen Voyages' Great Lakes sailing takes guests to Mackinac and guests can tour the island via horse-drawn carriage.
Who doesn't love "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off?" Fans can enjoy a day sightseeing around Chicago to take in some of the movie's featured Chicago locations, including Wrigley Field, Sears Tower, and Grant Park, now known as Millennium Park. To enjoy these sights, book a trip with American Queen's roundtrip Chicago itinerary to see the "Windy City" twice.
In Astoria, Oregon, fans of the Goonies will want to travel around town on the hop-on-hop-off tour to see the Astoria Riverwalk, the historical Heritage Museum, and the Astoria Column. In Louisville, Kentucky, guests will enjoy the Private Churchill Downs Backstretch Post-Cruise Experience, going behind one of the world's legendary racetracks as featured in "Secretariat."
For more trips that feature North American film locations, visit American Queen Voyages.
