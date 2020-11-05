CIE Tours Blog | November 05, 2020 4:00 PM ET
Movies to Watch Before a Trip to Italy
Although the majority of countries in Europe are currently off-limits to U.S. travelers, it doesn’t mean people can’t dream about and plan for future vacations to this area.
With its beautiful scenery, Mediterranean coastline, wine regions and winding canals, it’s no surprise Italy is among the countries travelers are currently dreaming about.
CIE Tours International shares a list of movies with plenty of beautiful Italian scenery to behold to watch before venturing off on an adventure to this destination.
Here are ten classic films starring Italy to add to your “quarantine watch list”:
1. Cinema Paradiso
2. Only You
3. I Am Love
4. Enchanted April
5. The Talented Mr. Ripley
6. The Italian Job
7. Il Postino (The Postman)
8. Letters to Juliet
9. Ocean’s 12
10. Roman Holiday
To read full descriptions for these movies, visit the CIE Tours blog. If you prefer reading instead of movie watching, check out the 10 best books to read before traveling to Ireland.
More CIE Tours International, Italy
More by CIE Tours Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS