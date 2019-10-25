Vanessa Bloy | October 25, 2019 5:50 PM ET
Multigenerational Adventures With Paul Gauguin Cruises
Paul Gauguin Cruises offers 7- to 16-night sailings in Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji and the South Pacific on the luxurious 332-guest m/s Paul Gauguin. Sailing to these exotic islands is special and offers families a way to experience this unique destination seamlessly, creating unforgettable memories.
A variety of activities are offered during each voyage appealing to different interests of family members including Polynesian crafts, watersports (kayaking and paddleboarding from the ship’s retractable marina), SCUBA diving programs, shuffleboard, games and relaxing by the pool.
Experts in the fields of art, the culinary arts, music, magic, Polynesian life and culture, and the wonders of the deep offer insights, lectures, performances, demonstrations and workshops on select voyages of The Gauguin. An array of land and sea excursions is also available to explore the culture and natural wonders of the islands.
One of the highlights of the voyage is complimentary access to Motu Mahana, a private islet off the coast of Taha’a in French Polynesia, where guests can enjoy sunbathing, swimming, snorkeling, kayaking, Polynesian activities, a full-service bar, a floating lagoon bar and a delicious barbecue. Exclusive access is also offered at a private beach on a motu with views of Mt. Otemanu in Bora Bora for guests to enjoy for the day.
During December holiday and summer sailings, Paul Gauguin Cruises offers the Moana Explorer family program in partnership with Te mana o te moana, a South Pacific marine education and conservation foundation. The Moana Explorer program invites guests to discover and value the natural wonders of this breathtaking part of the world through hands-on, interactive learning.
While it is designed for children and teens ages 7-15, all family members are welcome to participate. Every day of the voyage, there is a combination of naturalist-led island and/or beach excursions, science activities, crafts, games and other adventures.
Depending on their itinerary, children might learn about underwater life through board games, create natural jewelry, conduct water experiments, go on a treasure hunt, design their own Polynesian tattoo and more.
After a day of exploring, family members can catch up together in the evening and share their day with one another over delicious cuisine. The Gauguin offers gourmet dining in three venues including menu specialties designed by Parisian celebrity chef Jean-Pierre Vigato.
