June 24, 2020
Must-See Spots in Riviera Maya
Velas Resorts has properties scattered throughout Mexico, and some of these areas are beginning to welcome visitors once again.
Riviera Maya, a popular tourist destination, is inviting travelers to visit with new health and safety protocols in place. From the stunning coastlines to the archeological ruins, this place draws in more and more visitors year after year.
The destination is filled with not only natural beauty but several activities and excursions to take part in. Velas Resorts shares the best places to visit during a trip to the Riviera Maya.
First up, Chichén Itza, listed as one of the 7 Wonders of The Modern World, should be on everyone’s bucket list. This impressive attraction leaves all of its visitors in awe.
Playa del Carmen is another must-see tourist spot. With endless restaurants, bars and shops, there is really something for everyone. Grand Velas Riviera Maya puts guests in close proximity to 5th Avenue, one of the longest boardwalks in Playa del Carmen.
Looking for a quaint, beachside village? Tulum is the place to be. From delicious food and snorkeling opportunities to stunning landscapes, this place is a must-see Riviera Maya attraction for all visitors.
Those in search of a bit more thrill will want to put Xcaret on their itinerary. Visitors to this park get to explore underground rivers, tour the jungle and swim with dolphins, among many other adventurous activities.
