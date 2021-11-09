Neos Blog | November 09, 2021 9:34 AM ET
Neos’ First Flight Paves the Way for New Business
Neos Air has officially begun offering direct flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP) in Italy, connecting tourists with even more destinations around the world.
This move is instrumental in paving the way for the development of new business over the years and connecting travelers with even more destinations around the world.
The operations include flights from MXP on Thursdays and Sundays at 12:05 p.m. with arrival in New York at 2:50 p.m. on the same day. The reverse route departs JFK at 5:50 p.m. and arrives in MXP the following day at 7:20 a.m.
“The launch of Milan-New York service is a milestone for us,” said Carlo Stradiotti, CEO of Neos, “an opportunity for business growth and to expand connections between Italy and the USA. With this first American route we will offer a new travel experience to the U.S. traveler, based on Italian style, wellness and the most advanced aircraft. In 2022, we plan to increase New York flights, and to add additional U.S. gateways.”
Flying this route on the new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is an unforgettable journey for travelers. Safety is of the utmost importance, and the HEPA filters ensure a continuous change of air every two minutes, destroying any possible virus or bacteria particles. The plane’s carbon structure produces a quieter onboard experience, offering passengers a more comfortable flight and reducing jet lag.
The global Italian airline has gourmet cuisine and high-speed Wi-Fi on board. The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Neos Air also has a state-of-the-art individual entertainment system for passengers of all ages. It includes movies, music compilations, games, flight information, shopping and a bar.
To learn more, visit us.neosair.com.
