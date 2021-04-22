Atlas Ocean Voyages Blog | April 22, 2021 10:04 AM ET
New Adventures With Atlas Ocean Voyages
Many travelers strive to find the most remote destinations, from exploring ancient ruins to discovering antique treasures hidden around the world. With Atlas Ocean Voyages, travelers visit renowned landmarks and hidden local gems on luxe-adventure voyages.
Explorers hoping to find the most off-the-beaten-path experience filled with cultural influences can visit the Tophane Quarter in Istanbul, Turkey. Kepez awaits visitors with both history and myth, and Troy offers remnants of stone columns and a commemorative Trojan horse.
Ephesus invites those with a curious mind to explore over 4,000 years of history. Guests can then contrast the history intake with a relaxing day spent at the beach in Lindos, visiting St. Paul's Bay and soaking in the views of the Aegean Sea.
Other destinations like Santorini, Mykonos, Athens and Jerusalem might be among the more traveled to places, but they are still worth a visit. Atlas' “8-Night Navigating The Holy Land” expedition ensures enough time in each of these spots.
