Funjet Vacations Blog | June 07, 2019 12:20 PM ET
New Ideas for Adventures in Cabo
Los Cabos is a destination popular for its nightlife, shopping and the famous arch of Cabo San Lucas. However, there’s a lot more to this destination than those things. If you’re interested in a fresh take for your trip to Cabo, check out a few favorite experiences Funjet Vacations highlights.
Instead of cruising around the marina, consider exploring the Sierra de la Laguna mountains and taking a tour of El Triunfo, an old mining town. Enjoy fresh coffee and pastries at Taller 17 then learn about the historic mining culture and see the mining sites for yourself.
Foodies can visit the beautiful gardens at Tiky Cabo. Visitors begin the experience by harvesting the food for the feast, and the tour continues with a sampling of local Baja wines followed by a fresh and delicious farm-to-table meal.
It’s not the typical whale watching you’re used to, but rather a symphony at sea. For this excursion, visitors will meet in the marina and head out to take in Cabo’s beautiful sunset. Afterward, a hydrophone is dropped into the water and the whales’ songs fill the air. It’s a magical experience followed by a six-course meal.
Visit the Funjet Insider to see what else is available to do in Los Cabos.
More Funjet Vacations, Los Cabos
More by Funjet Vacations Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS