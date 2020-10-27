La Coleccion Resorts Blog | October 27, 2020 8:00 AM ET
New Perks Await Travelers at Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun
Whether travelers are looking for a place to go without the kids or simply a resort with an adult atmosphere, they’ll find it with a trip to the adults-only Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun.
A visit to this resort provides guests with the option to fully relax and unwind, and there are also plenty of opportunities for an activity-filled stay. From healing spa treatments and a variety of cuisine to beach volleyball and luxurious pools, this place has it all.
Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun, a La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana property, is also taking care of its guests by offering exciting new perks that come along with a minimum of a three-night stay.
Guests choosing to stay in an Aqua Suite can enjoy an in-room couples massage, a free bottle of champagne, strawberries and chocolates on arrival and access to the exclusive Aqua Club.
Other perks of staying in this room category include a 30 percent savings on spa treatments, complimentary cabanas with foot massage, unlimited free access to the spa, sauna, hot tubs and pools and more.
