New Perks Await Travelers at Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun

Newly renovated Live Aqua Cancun
PHOTO: Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun. (photo via La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana)

Whether travelers are looking for a place to go without the kids or simply a resort with an adult atmosphere, they’ll find it with a trip to the adults-only Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun.

A visit to this resort provides guests with the option to fully relax and unwind, and there are also plenty of opportunities for an activity-filled stay. From healing spa treatments and a variety of cuisine to beach volleyball and luxurious pools, this place has it all.

Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun, a La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana property, is also taking care of its guests by offering exciting new perks that come along with a minimum of a three-night stay.

Guests choosing to stay in an Aqua Suite can enjoy an in-room couples massage, a free bottle of champagne, strawberries and chocolates on arrival and access to the exclusive Aqua Club.

Other perks of staying in this room category include a 30 percent savings on spa treatments, complimentary cabanas with foot massage, unlimited free access to the spa, sauna, hot tubs and pools and more.

To learn more about this adults-only property in Cancun, contact a travel advisor or click here.

