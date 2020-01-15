La Coleccion Resorts Blog | January 15, 2020 3:00 PM ET
New Suite Möet at Grand Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta
Under the La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana brand, Grand Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta is proud to open their new Suite Möet to guests. Originally known as the Party Master Suite, Suite Möet has been given a complete makeover thanks to the resort’s partnership with Möet Chandon.
Guests staying in this lavish suite will be welcomed with a complimentary bottle of Möet ICE Imperia. In the evening they can enjoy the beautiful ocean view from a king-sized bed with a bottle of Möet Rosé and a fresh, carefully-garnished fruit platter provided with turndown service.
The suite also features a stocked mini-bar full of top-quality products such as Perrier water, Stella Artois beer and more.
Guests who book the Suite Möet package won’t just be treated like royalty in their suite though—they can enjoy a relaxing treatment for two at the resort’s spa. This treatment features an invigorating body scrub, a champagne and gold essence-infused face mask and a relaxing 30-minute massage.
For an additional cost, guests can book a romantic dining experience right on the suite’s spacious terrace overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The Suite Möet package also includes check-in services at the resorts Grand Club, which is a separate area for VIP guests, and early check-in and late check-out are available upon request.
Starting rates for the Suite Möet begin at $550, and the suite is available for booking as of January 2020.
For more information about La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana, contact a travel agent or visit https://www.lacoleccionresorts.com/en/home.
