December 23, 2022
Now Open: The New Riu Palace Kulkulkan Hotel
Riu Palace Kulkulkan Hotel is now open. The property is in a prime location, nestled in the Cancun Hotel Zone. The oceanfront resort offers a sophisticated and relaxing atmosphere as well as RIU's signature All-Inclusive service.
There are new and upgraded features for guests at the hotel as well. These include the new Mixologist at the lobby bar featuring a daily signature drink. There is also a new burger bar by the pool as well as an all-new wine menu (for an added fee).
Guests can also take advantage of new upgraded bedding and new in-room television casting, allowing guests to stream their favorite content from connected devices. In addition, there is an upgraded cappuccino bar and room service with vegetarian options.
One of the most exciting new features at the resort is the Elite Club by RIU.
This is a premium holiday concept that is being offered in Cancun at a handful of RIU Hotels & Resorts. Guests in this category enjoy exclusive amenities that will elevate the experience.
These amenities include premium room locations, access to exclusive Premium branded drinks at selected bars, upgraded in-room liquor dispenser with Premium brands, upgraded minibar with snacks and bottle of wine, confirmed late check-out until 1 p.m. and early check-in based on availability.
Guests also receive in-room aromatherapy, an exclusive welcome gift and dedicated check-in area and an Elite Club wristband.
Travel advisors can book through their preferred tour operator or at RiuPro.com
